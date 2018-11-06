Photographers discuss dog show at Aspen Chapel Gallery

Ten participating artists will discuss their photography in the current Aspen Chapel Gallery show, "Man's Best Friend," on Wednesday.

The exhibition is in partnership with the Aspen Animal Shelter. The show includes canine-centric work by Dan Bayer, Ted Bristol, Annie Hosier, Klaus Kocher, Heather Lafferty, Brenda ManesBland Nesbit, Bryna Patterson, Karen Sanders and Summers Moore, who also curated the show and will lead Wednesday's hour-long discussion.

"The pictures of dogs, cats and horses has delighted viewers because most of us relate to animals," Moore said in an announcement. However, there is more to the pictures than what you see and our discussion will be more in depth about the photographs, process and technique."

The show opened last month with a lively reception including artists, locals and their four-legged friends. A percentage of art sales are being donated to the Aspen Animal Shelter.

The talk is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. "Man's Best Friend" runs through Nov. 25.