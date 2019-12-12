Not your dad’s art gallery: Straight Line Studio to host first art show in new One Snowmass space

A provided image of Teal Wilson's art.

Courtesy photo/Teal Wilson

Local artists Kelly Peters and Teal Wilson have joined forces to launch the Straight Line Studio, a gallery and experimental space located in Snowmass Base Village.

Their new gallery opens in the west One Snowmass building Friday with their inaugural show, “First Tracks,” featuring paintings by Peters and woodcut prints by Wilson.

Beyond hanging work on their walls, these artists-gallerists envision a diverse range of events and activities. They plan to use a portion of the space for making their own work, but also to periodically devote the entire gallery to workshops and classes in artistic technique.

This mix of uses reflects their desire to move beyond the traditional gallery model and actively support the arts community. Straight Line, Wilson said over a coffee at the nearby Crepe Shack, will be a gathering place for artists and those who understand that a vital arts scene is critical to the success of the new Snowmass. She sees friends and visitors dropping by after skiing for a glass of wine, perhaps sitting around an outdoor table in good weather, and making social and cultural connections.

“Straight Line is looking to up the energy in Snowmass Base Village and create a community space, to create a space where art is accessible and where artists can show work in the Roaring Fork Valley,” Peters said.

For more information about the new gallery space, visit its website at http://www.straightlinestudiollc.com.