New location, 150 artists at Downtown Aspen Art Festival

The 17th annual Downtown Aspen Art Festival will run all day Saturday and Sunday in Paepcke Park.

The event, showcasing 150 national and local artists, was held in Rio Grande Park in 2018 and on Monarch Street downtown for the 15 years before that.

The juried art show, produced by Howard Alan Events, presents original, handcrafted artwork selected by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants.

The festival is free and open to the public, including pets on leashes.

It is part of the annual Colorado Summer of Art tour, which includes the Keystone River Run Village Art Festival on July 27-28, the Beaver Creek Art Festival on Aug. 3-4 and the Main Street to the Rockies Art Festival in Frisco on Aug. 10-11.