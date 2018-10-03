Screenings start Thursday in Aspen for The Meeting

The latest outdoor and ski/snowboard films will play on the big screen in Aspen at The Meeting, which runs Thursday through Saturday at various venues.

The Meeting FilmFest coincides with the annual ski industry conference in Aspen.

Films will include "Free Solo" by National Geographic (8 p.m. Thursday, Wheeler Opera House); "Would You," by Jeremy Pancras Visuals (7 p.m. Friday, Wheeler); "All In," by Matchstick Productions (7 p.m. Friday, Wheeler); "Zig Zag," by Level 1 (9 p.m. Friday, The Sundeck); "We Tried," by Shredbots (9:30 p.m. Saturday, Belly Up Aspen) and "Stay Tuned," by Absinthe Films (9:30 p.m. Saturday, Belly Up Aspen).

FilmFest also will host the NEPSA awards, a short-film contest centered on skiing, snowboarding and comedic acts by local and amateur filmmakers (7 p.m. Saturday, Wheeler). For the second year, the NEPSA awards will include a photo contest in which local and regional photographers can enter a piece of work that will be displayed in a gallery format prior to the NEPSA video presentation (6 p.m. Saturday, Wheeler).

The conference, which opens today, will feature a packed schedule of sports industry panelists, athletes and speakers. It will focus on content creation, storytelling, marketing, innovation, exploration, social media, data analysis and technology. The conversation will cover cross-platform digital marketing, brand activation, licensing and connecting action sports with the mainstream as well as touch on emerging technology platforms.

"The Meeting has become a staple in the outdoor and ski industry," Deric Gunshor, director of event development at the Aspen Skiing Co., said in a statement. "Each year, we work hard to curate an engaging, diverse collection of high caliber speakers, and unique individuals to spark dialogue amongst attendees. This year, we are incredibly excited to present The Meeting 14 lineup to our community and industry."