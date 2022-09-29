Mountain Mayhem: Aspen Film’s 43rd annual Filmfest is here, with screenings up and downvalley

Opening night of a past Filmfest with Barbara Fleck, Becky Steere, Ryan Brooks, Susan Wrubel and Helga Fisch.

Autumn in Aspen and Carbondale is synonymous with Aspen Film’s signature Filmfest, staged at the Wheeler Opera House and Isis Theatre upvalley and at the Crystal Theatre downvalley.

The 43rd annual Filmfest started Sept. 27, showcasing top filmmaking from across the globe. It runs through Sunday, Oct. 2. With only 16 films invited, the noncompetitive festival presents highly anticipated, buzzy fall titles coming off of some of the biggest film festivals around the world like SXSW, Cannes, Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York.

“As we head into the final stretch of Filmfest, you won’t want to miss some of the festival’s award-winning highlights, including ‘Decision to Leave,’ ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Close’ and ‘Triangle of Sadness,’” said Aspen Film’s artistic and executive director Susan Wrubel. “In addition, we have a very special tribute Thursday, Sept. 22, to the late Bob Rafelson, filmmaker extraordinaire, and one of Aspen’s beloved artists. Please join us at the Wheeler at 8 p.m. as we remember Bob and offer a free screening of his notable film, ‘The Postman Always Rings Twice.’”

Aspen Film is also honored to present PosterFest 22, a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of Aspen’s Isis Theatre history, find a rare gem of movie memorabilia or snap up a poster embellished by a local artist, all in support of Aspen Film. The idea for PosterFest was sparked when Aspen Film received an incredibly generous gift from Dominic Linza and the Linza family, who owned and ran the Isis theater in Aspen from 1968 through 1998. In 2022, they decided to donate nearly 30 years’ worth of original movie posters from films shown at the theater to Aspen Film. Their collection was gifted specifically to help Aspen Film’s fundraising efforts. All proceeds of autographed originals, rare editions and original artist embellished posters, which range in price from $100 to $5,000, go towards Aspen Film. These works will be sold in person and online only during Filmfest.

The 2022 Filmfest is made possible through the generous support of The Aspen Times, Alpine Bank, Aspen Public Radio, Wheeler Arts Grant Program, AspenOUT, Les Dames, National Endowment of the Arts, Rotary Club of Aspen, Colorado Creative Industries, Colorado Office of Film Television + Media.





To learn more, visit aspenfilm.org .

The peaks are primed in fall colors for Filmfest.

From a past Filmfest: Susan Wrubel with ‘Momentum Generation’ filmmakers Michael and Jeff Zimbalist following their screening.

Aspen Film at home at The Wheeler.

Aspen Film’s artistic and executive director Susan Wrubel with friends at a previous Filmfest.

Lucas Franze and family at a previous Filmfest.

Mark Godfrey, John Breen and Andy Godfrey at the screening of their documentary ‘3 Days 2 Nights’ several years ago at Filmfest.

Aspen Film presents PosterFest 22, a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of Aspen’s Isis Theatre history with movie memorabilia or posters embellished by local artists, such as this piece by Jody Guralnick, all in support of Aspen Film.

Find yourself in the audience this week for Filmfest.

