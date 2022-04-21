Mountain Mayhem: Big moments at Aspen Shortsfest
Mountain Mayhem
Hats off to the entire team at Aspen Film who welcomed audiences from April 5 – 10 for the 31st Aspen Shortsfest, one of only four Oscar-qualifying festivals in the country strictly dedicated to short films. Nearly 3,000 films were submitted in consideration for the 2022 edition of Shortsfest, which presented 77 films in competition.
A favorite aspect of this festival in my eyes is the opportunity to connect with the filmmakers, jury, Aspen Film staff and patrons at the various screenings, pre-event receptions, and post-event gatherings, as well as to hear from many of them onstage in panel discussions. This year’s social activity took place at Aspen Public House, Sports Bar, Aspen Pie Shop, The W and other cozy spots.
Aspen Film’s Shortsfest Competition Jury awarded films in six categories – Animation, Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Short Short (films under 10 minutes in length), and Student Short. Awards were also presented by a Youth Jury, comprised of students primarily from the Aspen area, as well as Denver and New York, and also the Ellen Jury who present an award in honor of Aspen Film’s founder and longtime executive director, Ellen Hunt, who passed away in January 2021, and the Audience Award, voted on by Shortsfest viewers.
Aspen Film’s 2022 programming will continue with Summer of Cinema offerings and the 43rd Filmfest which will run September 27-October 2, 2022, at the Wheeler Opera House. Shortsfest 2023 submissions will open in mid-July 2022. To learn more, visit aspenfilm.org.
In this week’s Mountain Mayhem, dispatches from the social side of Aspen Shortsfest 2022 which was back in-person for the first time since 2019.