Mountain Chalet launches live music series, hosts Takacs String Quartet

"Broadway" Bruce Barnes performing at the Rooftop 333 series at the Mountain Chalet. Barnes will return for concerts Friday and Saturday night.

LIVE MUSIC AT ROOFTOP 333 July 24 & 25 ‘Broadway’ Bruce Barnes ($10) July 26 & 27 Takacs String Quartet ($60) Aug. 1 & 2 Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion ($45) Aug. 7 & 8 Carpe Diem String Quartet ($40) Aug. 9 &10 Weiss-Requiro Cello Duo ($40) Tickets: rooftop333.yapsody.com; 888-925-7797

Performances of string and piano music have a home this summer in Aspen, as the rooftop lounge at the Mountain Chalet has been reimagined as Rooftop 333 — a small and socially distanced club for live music.

The Rooftop 333 series will host five guest artists on weekends through mid-August, with a run of four nightly performances beginning Thursday and including concerts by Takacs String Quartet on Sunday and Monday night.

The inside-outside rooftop area with bar and patio — normally it hosts events and receptions through the summer — is now set up for social distancing and live music performance. The musicians’ area is inside, with seating spread around the indoor and outdoor area and room for people to stand distanced on the patio.

Crowds are limited to 30 attendees, with prices ranging from $10 to $60.

The series is the brainchild of Aspen Music Festival and School alum Tamara Goldstein. She is an adjunct professor of piano chamber music at the University of Denver’s Lamont School of Music and has been on the collaborative piano staff at the Aspen Music Festival since 1999. After two decades of summers spent assisting musicians and coaching students in Aspen, Goldstein decided she needed to be here this year even though the in-person festival would not due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As she has for years, Goldstein decided to spend the summer downtown at the Mountain Chalet, where she’s produced occasional music series over the years. Knowing she was coming back, innkeeper Craig Melville called Goldstein in late spring to see if she had ideas for coronavirus-safe concerts at the Chalet.

“I got a call from the Mountain Chalet about bring some live music,” she recalled, “because they wanted to present something special for their guests and to keep culture alive this summer.”

So Goldstein started calling Colorado-based friends and colleagues to gauge interest in performing small, socially distanced rooftop shows. The idea was met with enthusiasm from diverse artists from cabaret singer and piano man “Broadway” Bruce Barnes, who opened the series July 10 and returns Friday and Saturday, to the beloved Boulder-based Takacs Quartet.

“We are all grounded and not going to Europe or anywhere else and performing this summer,” Goldstein said. “So why not Aspen? Why not just create something memorable under these very challenging circumstances?”

Opportunities to see live music remain extremely limited in the Aspen area, as musicians and presenters navigate public health and safety advisories. But fans can now see socially distanced concerts at the JAS Café in Aspen and Snowmass; Wednesday Night Live on the streets of Basalt; Brews, Bands and Bingo in Snowmass Base Village; Social Saturdays on the Snowmass Village Mall; the drive-in concert series at Snowmass Town Park; and now on the rooftop of the Mountain Chalet.

