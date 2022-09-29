Mind trickery is on the menu at Death & Co.’s new pop-up cocktail tasting in Denver
The Neuro Bar Lab is a companion experience to David Byrne’s “Theater of the Mind”
The phrase “your mind is playing tricks on you” isn’t always what you want to hear from your bartender. But tricky and sensory analysis is actually the entire point of a new pop-up experience at Death & Co.’s Denver location inside the Ramble Hotel, at 1280 25th St.
The Neuro Bar Lab, which runs through Dec. 18, is billed as a companion to David Byrne’s “Theater of the Mind,” now playing at York Street Yards. That’s because the prix fixe beverage menu seeks to “expand on some of the neuroscience ideas explored in the show and create a sensory experience by way of cocktail tasting,” according to Devon Tarby, vice president of food and beverage at Death & Co.’s parent company Gin & Luck.
Tarby worked with Colorado-based neuroscientists to learn about various disciplines such as bias, brain barriers and reward response, and then teamed up with Death & Co.’s mixologists to figure out how to showcase the concepts using liquor as the medium. The result is a six-course, interactive tasting that entices drinkers with unexpected flavors, textures and tinctures, in hopes of shattering their preconceived notions.
