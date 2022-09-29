Mind trickery is on the menu at Death & Co.’s new pop-up cocktail tasting in Denver

The Neuro Bar Lab experience at Death & Co. cocktail bar aims to explore cognitive concepts like bias and reward response using liquor as the medium. For this deconstructed martini, for example, bartenders use gastronomy techniques to create a viscous olive bubble that bursts when you bite it. The pop-up event is a companion experience to David Byrne’s 'Theater of the Mind.' Both run through Dec. 18.

Courtesy The Ramble Hotel

The phrase “your mind is playing tricks on you” isn’t always what you want to hear from your bartender. But tricky and sensory analysis is actually the entire point of a new pop-up experience at Death & Co.’s Denver location inside the Ramble Hotel, at 1280 25th St.

These Jell-O shots may appear different to the eye, but are they really different in taste? Find out for yourself at Neuro Bar Lab at Death & Co. in Denver. (Provided by The Ramble Hotel)

The Neuro Bar Lab , which runs through Dec. 18, is billed as a companion to David Byrne’s “Theater of the Mind,” now playing at York Street Yards. That’s because the prix fixe beverage menu seeks to “expand on some of the neuroscience ideas explored in the show and create a sensory experience by way of cocktail tasting,” according to Devon Tarby, vice president of food and beverage at Death & Co.’s parent company Gin & Luck.

Tarby worked with Colorado-based neuroscientists to learn about various disciplines such as bias, brain barriers and reward response, and then teamed up with Death & Co.’s mixologists to figure out how to showcase the concepts using liquor as the medium. The result is a six-course, interactive tasting that entices drinkers with unexpected flavors, textures and tinctures, in hopes of shattering their preconceived notions.

