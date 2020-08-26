Members of String Cheese Incident, Motet, Thievery Corporation to play six-week Aspen Highlands concert series

Aspen Highlands will host outdoor concert series through Oct. 3. Launching on Aug. 18, the weekend Aspen All Access series will host acts in a distance outdoor 50-person capacity setting at the base of Highlands.

It opens Friday with the Kyle Hollingsworth Band, led by the String Cheese Incident keyboard player.

“I am doing this to help out my friends and artists in the music industry,” Vince Gonzales, Aspen All Access founder, said in the announcement. “Not only have they taken a hit financially, but emotionally as well. A lot of them have new light to share on our hurting world, and our world needs the healing sounds of music.”

The full lineup includes Jason Hann as Prophet Massive, of String Cheese Incident (Aug. 29); Patrick Sweany (Sept. 4 and 5); Danielle Nicole Band (Sept. 12); Lyle Divinsky, of the Motet, and Isaac Teel, of Tauk (Sept. 18 and 19); Jeff Franco as Ethno, of Thievery Corporation (Sept. 25); Tenth Mountain Division (Sept. 26); Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal (Oct. 2); and Kris Lager Band (Oct. 3).

All shows run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. A total of 12 tables with four seats will be sold. The outdoor tables will be socially distanced, and COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Attendees must purchase a table, which seats four people. The cost is $1,000. The ticket includes a three-course dinner and drinks catered by Highlands Alehouse. There is no individual seating available.

“I’ve always been a passionate lover of soul music and wanted to bring back a resurgence of soul music,” said Gonzales, who has worked in the music industry for 12 years. “The time is now, and I want to feature some of these emerging artists as well as some of the best musicians in the world. They’re all nationally and internationally touring artists, and traveling to Aspen because of its iconic scenery and the ability to present this unique experience.”

Tickets are available at aspenallaccessdinnerconcert series.com.