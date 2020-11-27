Marianne Boesky Gallery opens new Donald Moffett exhibition
Marianne Boesky Gallery will open “The Hollow,” a solo exhibition of new works by Donald Moffett, on Friday.
Running through Jan. 18 at the Aspen gallery, the new work includes minimalist, abstract forms that simultaneously carry personal and metaphorical meaning.
“Moffett tends to work in series, and often in rhythmic alternation, oscillating not only between formal positions but also between conceptual modes, micro- and macro- points of view—considerations of the particular body…and of the body politic,” art historian Kate Nesin recently wrote of the artist.
Moffett emerged as both an artist and activist in the late 1980s, participating in the ACT UP movement and as a founding member of the collective Gran Fury.
The works in “The Hollow” include a grouping of Moffett’s extruded and resin techniques from his “glory hole” series, in which he methodically extends individual tendrils of oil paint to stand perpendicular to the canvas, creating a three-dimensional surface. The resin works on view are achieved by pouring pigmented resin on the painting’s surface. The structural planes of these works are disrupted with circular and organically shaped cutouts that the artist drills through the paintings. The resulting works, through the thick application of paint and resin, border between painting and three-dimensional sculpture.
Of the new works, Moffett notes: “I regard this fact: the size and shape of a hollow depends on the age of the tree.”
