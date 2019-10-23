Lisa Taddeo, Dennis Lehane, Beth Macy, Christopher McDougall and more coming to Aspen Winter Words

Aspen Words on Wednesday announced the 2020 lineup for its Winter Words author series.

Courtesy photo

Christopher McDougall, author of the bestselling book “Born to Run” on barefoot running and the Tarahumara tribe, will speak at the Winter Words author series Feb. 18 as part of a six-author winter-long 2020 lineup.

The full lineup was announced Wednesday evening during a launch party at the Aspen Words office.

McDougall’s most recent book, “Running with Sherman,” was published this month.

The Winter Words series will open Jan. 7 with the acclaimed and bestselling writer Lisa Taddeo, who penned the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “Three Women” about sex in the 21st century. A two-time Pushcart Prize winner, Taddeo is currently at work on her debut novel, a collection of short stories and adaptation of “Three Women” for Showtime.

Novelist Dennis Lehane, of “Mystic River” and “Shutter Island” fame, will speak on March 10. Lehane’s latest novel is 2017’s “Since We Fell” and he is currently writing and producing the upcoming series “The Outsider” for HBO, where he previously wrote for “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire.”

Journalist Beth Macy, author of the 2018 opioid crisis exploration “Dopesick,” will speak March 31. The book was short-listed for the Carnegie Medal, as was her previous narrative nonfiction book “Truevine.”

Also, poets Jericho Brown and Ada Limón will share the stage Jan. 28. Brown, a former faculty member for the Summer Words literary conference, was recently named a finalist for the 2019 National Book Award for his collection “The Tradition.” Limón also was a finalist for the prize, for 2015’s “Bright Dead Things” and won the National Book Critics Circle Award for 2018’s “The Carrying.”

“Between an exploration of desire, an exposé on pharmaceutical drug culture, an evaluation of equine heroism, boundary-pushing poetry and psychological thrillers-turned-Hollywood hits, this season promises to provide readers with inspiration and a new understanding of our cultural moment,” said Aspen Words executive director Adrienne Brodeur, who herself recently published the memoir “Wild Game” and will give a reading at the Wheeler Opera House on Dec. 6.

All of the Winter Words author talks will be held at Paepcke Auditorium and will begin at 6 p.m. Each will be followed by a book signing.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday at aspenshowtix.com and the Wheeler Opera House box office. Individual tickets are $25, season passes $75 for Aspen Words members or $95 for non-members. More info is online at aspenwords.org.