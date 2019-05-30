Library Cinema Series to screen five June films

The Pitkin County Library Cinemas Series will open its June lineup Saturday with the documentary “Ask Dr. Ruth.” The film follows the career of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, which began in 1980 with the unexpected hit radio program “Sexually Speaking.” The film screens Saturday and Sunday.

It will be followed on June 8 and 9 by “Meeting Gorbachev,” Werner Herzog and André Singer’s documentary about former General Secretary of the U.S.S.R Mikhail Gorbachev.

The Telluride Film Festival selection “Dogman,” from Italy, will screen June 15 and 16, followed by “Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blache” June 22 and 23 and the Icelandic drama “Woman at War” on June 29 and 30.

Screenings are at 7:30 p.m. with 4 p.m. matinees on most Sundays. Admission is $10 and includes popcorn. More info at pitcolib.org.