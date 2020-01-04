Library Cinema series to host ‘Beethoven,’ ‘Roy Cohn,’ ‘Hesburgh’ and Oscar-nominated shorts

The Pitkin County Library’s film series is taking a break this week as Aspen Film hosts its Academy Screenings festival at the Wheeler Opera House and Isis Theatre.

The Library Cinema series will pick up again Jan. 11 and 12 with the documentary “In Search of Beethoven,” honoring the 250th anniversary of the composer’s birth.

On Jan. 17 and 18, the library will host screenings of “Where’s My Roy Cohn?” the latest from documentarian Matt Tyrnauer, who discussed the project at Aspen Filmfest in 2018. The film profiles the notorious New York attorney and Donald Trump mentor Roy Cohn.

The month’s screenings close with what series producer Jon Busch calls “an antidote to Roy Cohn,” the documentary “Hesburgh” about influential civil rights activist and University of Notre Dame president Theodore Hesburgh. It will screen Jan. 31 through Feb. 2.

Films screen Saturdays and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. at the library. Sunday matinees are at 4 p.m. Admission is $10 and includes popcorn.