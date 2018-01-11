Launchpad to host Salon in Carbondale

Song, dance, spoken word and more will be on display Saturday night as The Salon moves down to the Launchpad in Carbondale for an evening multimedia performance.

The Aspen-based happening's third foray into Carbondale will feature an eclectic program with local and national performances from six artists.

The night will include a monologue from local playwright Rick Minkoff and a performance by valley-based trumpeter Tim Fox. Dancer Ian Oeser will give a solo rendition of "Refugee," an excerpt of a larger piece by choreographer and Salon founder Alya Howe.

National artists making their way to Carbondale for the show include U.S. tango champions Cindy Gottlob and Sean Ericson, writer Michelle Marcheldon and Boulder-based singer Lucille Weld.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25, available at saloncarbondale.eventrbite.com