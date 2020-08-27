Kyle Hollingsworth Band postpones Aspen Highlands concert
The opening weekend concerts of the Aspen All Access series have been postponed to a later date, organizers said Wednesday. Performances by Kyle Hollingsworth Band and Jason Hann as Prophet Massive will not take place Aug. 28 and 29 at Aspen Highlands.
The first concerts of the outdoor series will now be Patrick Sweany on Sept. 4 and 5. The rest of the series is moving forward as planned. Those include Danielle Nicole Band (Sept. 12); Lyle Divinsky, of the Motet, and Isaac Teel, of Tauk (Sept. 18 and 19); Jeff Franco as Ethno, of Thievery Corporation (Sept. 25); Tenth Mountain Division (Sept. 26); Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal (Oct. 2); and Kris Lager Band (Oct. 3).
More info at aspenallaccessdinnerconcertseries.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Kyle Hollingsworth Band postpones Aspen Highlands concert
While the rest of the Aspen All Access series is moving forward as planned, performances by Kyle Hollingsworth Band and Jason Hann as Prophet Massive will not take place Aug. 28 and 29 at Aspen Highlands. The first concerts of the outdoor series will now be Patrick Sweany on Sept. 4 and 5.