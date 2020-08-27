Kyle Hollingsworth Band postpones Aspen Highlands concert

The opening weekend concerts of the Aspen All Access series have been postponed to a later date, organizers said Wednesday. Performances by Kyle Hollingsworth Band and Jason Hann as Prophet Massive will not take place Aug. 28 and 29 at Aspen Highlands.

The first concerts of the outdoor series will now be Patrick Sweany on Sept. 4 and 5. The rest of the series is moving forward as planned. Those include Danielle Nicole Band (Sept. 12); Lyle Divinsky, of the Motet, and Isaac Teel, of Tauk (Sept. 18 and 19); Jeff Franco as Ethno, of Thievery Corporation (Sept. 25); Tenth Mountain Division (Sept. 26); Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal (Oct. 2); and Kris Lager Band (Oct. 3).

More info at aspenallaccessdinnerconcertseries.com.