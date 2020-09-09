Kirstie Ennis doc to debut at Buttermilk area drive-in

The new documentary “Standing Tall with Kirstie Ennis” about the veteran amputee and mountaineer will have its world premiere Wednesday evening at the drive-in theater at Buttermilk Ski Area. All ticket sales will benefit the locally based Kristie Ennis Foundation.

The film tells the story of Ennis, a U.S. Marine sergeant, who was serving as a helicopter door gunner on her second deployment to Afghanistan when her helicopter crashed. Due to her injuries, she was forced into a medical retirement. In the early stages of her recovery, Ennis relied heavily on outdoor therapy to find her new purpose, which led to her foundation and her “Climbing For A Cause” initiative was born, climbing peaks to raise funds and awareness for varied nonprofits.

“This is the very first showing and special premiere of the Everest documentary ‘Standing Tall,’” reads a statement about the Buttermilk event from the filmmakers. “We wanted to offer it to our community in the Roaring Fork Valley first, before it is shown in other areas.”

The film playes Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Tickets and more info online at www.aspensnowmass.com