ATW Agenda: Kathleen Madigan & More

POP MUSIC

During the lockdown periods of the pandemic last year, locally based jazz performers Mark Johnson and Josefina Mendez worked together on contemporary arrangements for traditional Christmas and holiday songs. The result will be center-stage for the 2021 Holiday Jazz concert on Dec. 17 at the Arts Campus at Willits featuring the Josephina Mendez Quartet. $20-$27; tacaw.org

COMEDY

Returning local favorite stand-up comedian Kathleen Madigan is back for a headlining slot at the Wheeler Opera House on Saturday, Dec. 18. On the road with her “Do You Have Any Ranch?” tour, Madigan and her straight-talking comedy set marks the first major stand-up event at the Wheeler since before the pandemic began. $35-$65; aspenshowtix.com

THEATER

Theatre Aspen is producing a five-day, six-show Cabaret series at the Hotel Jerome from Dec. 18 to 23. The nightly dinner-and-a-show event includes an hour-long performance of will showcase Broadway performers doing showtunes, pop and holiday favorites. $245-$340; theatreaspen.org/

SPORTS

The St. Regis World Snow Polo Championships return to Aspen’s Rio Grande Park Dc. 18-19. The only snow polo event in North America, it’s a sight to behold for the on-snow competitive action, open to the public, and for the spectacle of glitz at the stage-side viewing parties hosted by polo great Nacho Figueras. aspenvalleypoloclub.com

KIDS

The Aspen Historical Society is welcoming children, parents and stuffed animals to Santa’s Workshop at the Hotel Jerome from Dec. 21 to 23 for its annual Teddy Bear Story Hour series. Local storytellers will share holiday tales from around the world. Free, registration required. aspenhistory.org