John Oates to perform at virtual (DE)TOUR music festival from Belly Up Aspen

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and longtime Woody Creeker John Oates will perform Saturday evening from Belly Up Aspen at the virtual (DE)TOUR music festival. He’ll be joined by fellow rocker and photographer Lynn Goldsmith.

From the stage at Belly Up, which has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oates will perform a solo acoustic song from his upcoming record “Live from Nashville.”

The online festival will raise funds for MusiCares and the National Independent Venue Association, with proceeds supporting artists, crew and venues hard-hit by the live music industry’s shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project will match all dnations dollar for dollar up to $10 million.

“Musicians want to get back to work – we all want to play live again and bring live music to you,” Oates said in a video posted on social media this week. “But it’s the people behind the scenes – the technicians, bartenders, waitstaff, everyone else who wants to being live music back to world.”

Additional artists on the bill include Ringo Starr, Linda Perry, Slash, Gavin Rossdale, Macy Gray and Sean Lennon, with presentations by phtoograpehrs like Mick Rock and Bob Gruen.

Goldsmith will share stories from her decades documenting rock musicians, much as she has throughout the quarantine period on Instagram (@lynngoldsmith). Both Oates and Goldsmith have moved away from Aspen in recent years – both settling in Nashville – but are back visiting this month.

(DE)TOUR was organized by Morrison Hotel Gallery, the Los Angeles music photography shop that represents Goldsmith and other rock photographers.

The event will stream for free at rollinglivestudios.com beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday and will run all day. Text DETOUR to 707070 to donate.