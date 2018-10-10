Jim Gaffigan to headline Wheeler Opera House in February, Tig Notaro to play Aspen Laugh Fest

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform at the Wheeler Opera House on Friday, Feb. 15, days before a seven-comic lineup at the Wheeler's annual Aspen Laugh Festival running Feb. 20 to 23.

Tickets for Laugh Fest will go on sale Thursday at noon at the Wheeler Opera House and aspenshowtix.com. Buying a full Laugh Fest pass will grant early pre-sale access to Jim Gaffigan tickets, which go on sale to the general public Nov. 1.

Headliners at the annual Laugh Festival will include Nate Bargatze (Feb. 20), Kathleen Madigan (Feb. 21), Tig Notaro (Feb. 22) and Jo Koy (Feb. 23).

A triple-bill Feb. 22 will also host Rachel Feinstein, Moshe Asher and Julian McCullough.

More information will be posted today at wheeleroperahouse.com.