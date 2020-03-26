Jazz Aspen still planning to host June festival, summer JAS Café series

Christian McBride performing with the JAS Academy Big Band in August 2019 at the JAS Cafe series.

Steve Mundinger/Courtesy photo

Jazz Aspen Snowmass is still planning on presenting its full 30th anniversary season this summer, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.

Following coronavirus-related cancellations from the Food & Wine Classic and Aspen Ideas Fest — two tentpoles of the early summer season — Jazz Aspen announced it would follow public health orders but that it is not canceling the JAS June Experience (June 25 to 28) and the JAS Café series (July 9 through Aug. 16).

The June festival is scheduled to run in multiple downtown Aspen venues, while the JAS series will be hosted at the Aspen Art Museum and The Collective in Snowmass Village.

Jazz Aspen founder Jim Horowitz outlined the organization’s rationale and the factors that will guide its event decisions as summer nears:

“Our ability to stage the events as scheduled rests on multiple factors: Primarily, on the timing of the State of Colorado lifting its current mandate against public gatherings of more than 10 persons, as well as the prevailing public health standards, and emerging standards for live events from our peer presenting organizations around coronavirus,” Horowitz said in the announcement. “The health and safety of all JAS artists, audiences and staff is our main priority.”

He added: “We sincerely hope to be able to serve the community and help start the healing process with JAS June 2020.”

There is not a definitive timeline for making the final decision on the June festival, but “likely sometime in the second half of April.”

Plans also remain in place for the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience, Sept. 4 to 6, subject to all the same conditions as those affecting the earlier events.

Updates will be posted at http://www.jazzaspensnowmass.org.