Jazz Aspen Snowmass to stream concerts from Shelly Berg, Tierney Sutton, Veronica Swift, Emmet Cohen

The Emmet Cohen Trio with Veronica Swift photographed at the JAS Cafe in August 2019.

Steve Mundinger/Courtesy photo

Jazz Aspen Snowmass will stream two upcoming sold-out shows from the JAS Café, the music nonprofit announced Friday, as well as an online big band concert from the Benedict Music Tent.

The first is at 6 p.m. Sunday when Jazz Aspen will stream a recording of Friday night’s sold-out performance by Shelly Berg and Tierney Sutton at the JAS Café at the Aspen Art Museum.

Next weekend, at 6 p.m. Aug. 2, Jazz Aspen will stream the July 31 show by Veronica Swift and Emmet Cohen at The Collective in Snowmass. It also is sold-out for in-person seating, which is limited due to public health restrictions in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The events will stream for free on Facebook Live and YouTube.

Finally at 7 p.m. Aug. 8, Jazz Aspen will stream a distanced performance without an in-person audience by the all-student JAS Academy Big Band, to be recorded on stage at the Benedict. This show is free to view, but requires registration at jazzaspensnowmass.org.