Jazz Aspen Snowmass brings ‘She-Bob’ workshop to Carbondale

Jazz Aspen Snowmass (JAS) has partnered with the Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts (CCJA) to bring the conservatory’s “She-Bop” jazz workshop to Carbondale this weekend.

The two-day workshop, open to female jazz musicians ages 10 and 18 from across the Western Slope, will focus on providing high-quality educational experiences in an environment that gives them a sense of belonging and community, a safe place to explore their artistic selves, and extra support and enlarged context for the role of women in jazz. Currently, 21 students from the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond are registered to participate.

The workshop will be led by an all-star faculty of accomplished women musicians and composers including “She-Bop” creator Annie Booth (piano) along with Anisha Rush (saxophone) and Sonya Walker (trumpet/brass/general instructor).

Beginning on Friday evening and running all day Saturday, the workshop will include small group and big band playing, master classes, jam sessions and group activities, all in the name of creating connection and allowing for maximum self-expression.

The workshop will conclude with a live performance featuring all of the students and faculty at Carbondale Middle School beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. This performance is free and open to the public.

Registration for the program is still open at jazzaspensnowmass.org. The cost is $150 per student with full scholarships still available.