Jazz Aspen Snowmass ‘Blind Faith’ passes on sale Friday

Jazz Aspen Snowmass' "Blind Faith" passes, offering discounted tickets to the June and Labor Day Experiences before the artist lineups are announced, will go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday.

Blind Faith Passes for the June Experience are $99 for two nights of concerts — reduced from three — in the Benedict Music Tent on Friday, June 22, and Saturday, June 23.

Jazz Aspen is dropping Sunday night concerts from the June festival lineup. A reconfigured lineup of Sunday events will be announced later this winter, Jazz Aspen founder and CEO Jim Horowitz said Wednesday.

"There is definitely going to be music and plenty of it on Sunday — it just won't be Sunday night in the tent," Horowitz said.

The festival also will continue its tradition of co-presenting a June Experience concert with the Aspen Music Festival and School during the weekend after the main festival, though that concert is not part of the Blind Faith Pass. That concert will be June 30 next year.

A three-day Blind Faith wristband for the 2018 Labor Day Experience, taking place Sept. 1 to 3 at Snowmass Town Park, will be $169. Labor Day Flex passes, including individual tickets for each day of the weekend, will be $199.

Last year, the limited passes sold out in a record three days.

Passes are available Friday at 866-JAS-TIXX, http://www.jazzaspensnowmass.org or at the Belly Up Box Office in Aspen, http://www.bellyupaspen.com (970-544-9800).