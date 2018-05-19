Jazz Aspen and Take Note Colorado to host free electronic music workshops

Jazz Aspen Snowmass is partnering with Take Note Colorado to bring complimentary Beat Lab workshops to both the Basalt and Glenwood Springs libraries this summer, the nonprofit announced Friday.

The programs coincide with the National Collaborative Summer Library Program summer theme of Libraries Rock!

Workshops will start the week of June 11.

The JAS Beat Lab was designed to introduce students to the concepts and creation of electronic music and tracks, while simultaneously having them create the music that is being used for the tracks. Students play an instrument, then learn how to arrange their music with the instruments from other members in the group. The Beat Lab is geared toward middle and high school students, or elementary students who have previous instrumental experience.

JAS In-Schools instructor and local musician Mark Johnson will lead these free workshops with multiple Beat Labs and instruments available for students' use.

The sessions will kick off with a free camp at the Basalt Library taking place June 11 to 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Spots for the camp are limited and participation for the entire week is recommended. Registration opens Monday. To reserve a spot, email jazz aspensnowmass@jazzaspensnowmass.org or erin.hollingsworth@basaltlibrary.org.

Following the camp, individual workshops will take place at the Basalt Library from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 4 to 5 p.m. in June and 3:30 to 5 p.m. in July with a final workshop from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 14. Workshops at the Glenwood Springs Library start on June 21 and will continue every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. through Aug. 2.

Led by Gov. John Hickenlooper and Isaac Slade, lead singer of The Fray, Take Note Colorado is a statewide initiative aimed at providing access to musical instruction and instruments for every K-12 student in Colorado. As a new initiative, Take Note has identified five pilot school districts to partner with, including the Roaring Fork School District. JAS partnered with Take Note during the 2017 Labor Day Experience to help increase visibility of the new program, and to raise funds for joint programming. Together the organizations created the summer Beat Lab Library program to help expose students who may not currently be participating in music classes during the school year to the Beat Lab, as well as offering additional opportunities for existing music students during the summer months.