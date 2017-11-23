‘Jane’ opens Pitkin County Library film series

The Pitkin County Library winter film series returns this weekend with three screenings of the acclaimed Jane Goodall documentary "Jane."

Curated by Jon Busch and continuing his decades-long mission of bringing the best of world cinema to Aspen, the series will run each weekend through the season with 7:30 p.m. screenings on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $10 and includes all the popcorn you can eat.

The series, which premiered last year, is the latest iteration of film programming from Busch, who began presenting films at the Wheeler Opera House in the 1970s.

"My mission has always been to expand and contribute to the cultural diversity of Aspen, and to what makes Aspen unique among ski resorts," Busch told the Aspen Times Weekly in January. "I always felt an art film program is something that fits."

"Jane," by award-winning director Brett Morgen with an original score by Philip Glass, offers an intimate portrait of Goodall, the scientist whose chimpanzee research revolutionized our understanding of the natural world. It screens Nov. 24 through 26.

"The Square," a poignant satirical drama set in the world of contemporary art by Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, won the Cannes Jury Prize earlier this year and is an Academy Award frontrunner. It screens Dec. 1 through 3.

"Lost in Paris," a whimsical comedy by Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon, will screen Dec. 8 through 10.

And as Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's new film and Oscar candidate "The Shape of Water" opens nationwide in mid-December, Busch is offering a look back at the auteur's much-celebrated 2006 Spanish Civil War fantasy "Pan's Labyrinth." It will screen Dec. 15 through 17.

And as Christmas nears, Busch is playing the contemporary holiday classic, "Elf," on Dec. 22 and 23.

More info at 970-429-1931.