Aspen schools’ play season at the Wheeler Opera House
April 26, 2018
Aspen Country Day School will open the original theatrical production "Lost in Time" on Friday at the Wheeler Opera House.
The show imagines a group of Country Day students who make "the greatest science project ever," but forget to study for a history exam. Instead they travel through time to learn hands-on history in the Western frontier, in the early days of aviation and into the 1970s.
"Lost in Time" runs Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25.
The Aspen Community School's students, staff and parents will return to the Wheeler on May 3 for the Woody Creek school's 38th annual spring musical. The production traditionally gives at least one speaking line to every one of its students, from kindergarten to eighth-grade, and is written and produced by students.
This year's original show is "Just A Little Grimm," based on Grimm's fairy tales. It's an all-hands-on-deck production for the school.
"The play provides unique opportunities for students to pursue passions beyond the traditional academic practice," Community School teacher and play director Gary Pfaffman said. "Students wanting to pursue art skills design and create sets; older students with an interest in technology run the lights and sound booths; students interested in fashion design help to create the costumes; and all students engage in the cooperative process of performing on stage."
Recommended Stories For You
"Just A Little Grimm" runs May 3-4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for kids and $18 for adults.
Tickets for both shows are available at the Wheeler box office and http://www.aspenshowtix.com.
Trending In: Entertainment
- Theatre Aspen moving summer education programs to Woody Creek
- What’s next for Hunter S. Thompson’s Owl Farm?
- Aspen Santa Fe Ballet summer lineup includes world premiere by Bryan Arias
- 5Point Film Festival: ‘Ten Years Out’ shares an artist’s healing process
- Artists Tara Donovan, Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Vic Muniz and Robert Longo join Ai Weiwei on Anderson Ranch Summer Series lineup
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen organic food supplier ‘Farmer Jack’ Reed dies on land he worked
- Taft Conlin skier death lawsuit against Vail Resorts to begin June 11
- Dishonest driver’s tall tales end with felony
- Landlord has brush with law firm over Aspen construction
- Sheriff’s department: Remodeler stole cash, jewelry from Basalt home