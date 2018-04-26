Aspen schools’ play season at the Wheeler Opera House

Aspen Country Day School will open the original theatrical production "Lost in Time" on Friday at the Wheeler Opera House.

The show imagines a group of Country Day students who make "the greatest science project ever," but forget to study for a history exam. Instead they travel through time to learn hands-on history in the Western frontier, in the early days of aviation and into the 1970s.

"Lost in Time" runs Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25.

The Aspen Community School's students, staff and parents will return to the Wheeler on May 3 for the Woody Creek school's 38th annual spring musical. The production traditionally gives at least one speaking line to every one of its students, from kindergarten to eighth-grade, and is written and produced by students.

This year's original show is "Just A Little Grimm," based on Grimm's fairy tales. It's an all-hands-on-deck production for the school.

"The play provides unique opportunities for students to pursue passions beyond the traditional academic practice," Community School teacher and play director Gary Pfaffman said. "Students wanting to pursue art skills design and create sets; older students with an interest in technology run the lights and sound booths; students interested in fashion design help to create the costumes; and all students engage in the cooperative process of performing on stage."

"Just A Little Grimm" runs May 3-4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for kids and $18 for adults.

Tickets for both shows are available at the Wheeler box office and http://www.aspenshowtix.com.