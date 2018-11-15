‘Kid Flicks’ brings the best of the New York International Children’s Film Fest to The Temporary

What: ‘Kid Flicks: Best of the New York International Children’s Film Fest’

In the summer of 2017, when The Temporary at Willits had just opened and was in the throw-everything-at-the-wall-and-see-what-sticks period of programming, the midvalley nonprofit venue tried out a partnership with the New York International Children's Film Festival.

The annual springtime film fest showcases kid-friendly short films from around the world. It's drawn acclaim — and audiences — for selecting titles that are artful and challenging but fun, the kind of stuff parents can savor alongside kids.

From the start, The Temporary screenings of films from the festival — billed as "Kids Flicks" — were a hit. The first one that summer drew more than 100 youngsters from the midvalley. As the venue's management was still figuring out what their audience wanted, it was clear "Kids Flicks" would be a staple of the young club's lineup.

"That took me off guard," artistic director Marc Breslin said at the time. "We said, 'This is it. This works.'"

The regular "Kids Flicks" events have continued since then, aiming weekend afternoon screenings at children age 3 to 7.

The latest two-part run begins Saturday with a one-hour program including the American film "Party Mouth" to the Russian "I Want to Live in a Zoo" and the Canadian "If You Fall."

Recommended Stories For You

The second part of the series is scheduled for Dec. 1, aimed at a slightly older crowd of 8 and older. It includes the festival Grand Prize winner "Game," the stop-motion British entry "Poles Apart" and the French animated title "Gukorosama."

The next round of Kid Flicks are scheduled for the spring, beginning March 2.

atravers@aspentimes.com