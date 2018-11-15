‘Kid Flicks’ brings the best of the New York International Children’s Film Fest to The Temporary
November 15, 2018
IF YOU GO …
What: ‘Kid Flicks: Best of the New York International Children’s Film Fest’
Where: The Temporary at Willits
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 3 p.m.
How much: $8/advance; $12/Saturday
Tickets: tacaw.org
In the summer of 2017, when The Temporary at Willits had just opened and was in the throw-everything-at-the-wall-and-see-what-sticks period of programming, the midvalley nonprofit venue tried out a partnership with the New York International Children's Film Festival.
The annual springtime film fest showcases kid-friendly short films from around the world. It's drawn acclaim — and audiences — for selecting titles that are artful and challenging but fun, the kind of stuff parents can savor alongside kids.
From the start, The Temporary screenings of films from the festival — billed as "Kids Flicks" — were a hit. The first one that summer drew more than 100 youngsters from the midvalley. As the venue's management was still figuring out what their audience wanted, it was clear "Kids Flicks" would be a staple of the young club's lineup.
"That took me off guard," artistic director Marc Breslin said at the time. "We said, 'This is it. This works.'"
The regular "Kids Flicks" events have continued since then, aiming weekend afternoon screenings at children age 3 to 7.
The latest two-part run begins Saturday with a one-hour program including the American film "Party Mouth" to the Russian "I Want to Live in a Zoo" and the Canadian "If You Fall."
Recommended Stories For You
The second part of the series is scheduled for Dec. 1, aimed at a slightly older crowd of 8 and older. It includes the festival Grand Prize winner "Game," the stop-motion British entry "Poles Apart" and the French animated title "Gukorosama."
The next round of Kid Flicks are scheduled for the spring, beginning March 2.
IF YOU GO …
What: ‘Kid Flicks: Best of the New York International Children’s Film Fest’
Where: The Temporary at Willits
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 3 p.m.
How much: $8/advance; $12/Saturday
Tickets: tacaw.org
Trending In: Entertainment
- In ‘Freak Kingdom,’ a professor examines the political Hunter S. Thompson
- Aspen author Sarah Chase Shaw to discuss ‘Living Beneath the Colorado Peaks’
- Aspen Community Theatre stages a ‘Big River’ for our tumultuous times
- Artwork by Hank Willis Thomas to be featured on Aspen lift tickets this ski season
- Immigrant students craft second annual ‘Home’ exhibition at Art Base in Basalt
Trending Sitewide
- Unsealed documents reveal more alleged rape cases in Aspen area
- Aspen Skiing Co. embraces uphilling, but says safe travel must improve
- Man’s theft spree in Aspen includes roll of fake grass, Prada items
- Father of man accused of starting Lake Christine Fire asks for trial in trespass case
- Aspen Mountain will open Saturday with 130 acres, top-to-bottom terrain
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.