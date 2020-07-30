Hudson Reed Ensemble’s Shakespeare in the Park pivots to film production

The Hudson Reed Ensemble’s 2020 Shakespeare in the Park won’t be in the park in 2020, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The annual free outdoor show, presenter Hudson Reed Ensemble announced this week, will move into a film production.

“Because the live assemblage of audiences is risky business these days,

we began thinking a film production of ‘Macbeth’ might be the way to go,” said artistic director Kent Reed. “Rather than lose our planned performance of ‘Macbeth’ altogether, we felt this would be a new and exciting platform for our company to pursue.”

Already in production, the film is shot in various locations throughout the

Roaring Fork Valley. The cast includes faces familiar to local Shakespeare in the Park fans, including Lee Sullivan, Morgan Walsh, Graham Northrup, Chris Wheatley, Franz Alderfer, Paige Northrup, Talulah Marolt and Meredith Castor. It is directed by Kent Reed with Laurie Clemens Maier serving as assistant director and Graham Northrup as editor.

“We decided to shoot in Black and White to provide somewhat of a distant time feel to the film,” explained Reed, who is hopeful that the number of viewers online might exceed the in-person performances.

The company has released a preview of the film on YouTube and hudsonreedensemble.org. They expect to release the film in late October on YouTube.