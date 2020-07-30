Hudson Reed Ensemble’s Shakespeare in the Park pivots to film production
The Hudson Reed Ensemble’s 2020 Shakespeare in the Park won’t be in the park in 2020, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The annual free outdoor show, presenter Hudson Reed Ensemble announced this week, will move into a film production.
“Because the live assemblage of audiences is risky business these days,
we began thinking a film production of ‘Macbeth’ might be the way to go,” said artistic director Kent Reed. “Rather than lose our planned performance of ‘Macbeth’ altogether, we felt this would be a new and exciting platform for our company to pursue.”
Already in production, the film is shot in various locations throughout the
Roaring Fork Valley. The cast includes faces familiar to local Shakespeare in the Park fans, including Lee Sullivan, Morgan Walsh, Graham Northrup, Chris Wheatley, Franz Alderfer, Paige Northrup, Talulah Marolt and Meredith Castor. It is directed by Kent Reed with Laurie Clemens Maier serving as assistant director and Graham Northrup as editor.
“We decided to shoot in Black and White to provide somewhat of a distant time feel to the film,” explained Reed, who is hopeful that the number of viewers online might exceed the in-person performances.
The company has released a preview of the film on YouTube and hudsonreedensemble.org. They expect to release the film in late October on YouTube.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User