Hudson Reed announces auditions for Shakespeare in the Park summer shows

The Hudson Reed Ensemble will hold auditions for its 2020 Shakespeare in the Park summer production of “Macbeth,” on March 14 at 4:30 p.m. and March 15 at 1 p.m. at the Basalt Regional Library.

Audition details can be found at hudsonreedensemble.org.

As well as actors, the theatre company also is looking for a stage manager, technical director, stage crew, hair/makeup and marketing director.

The production will be Hudson Reed’s second year staging the free outdoor Shakespeare in Basalt, following many years in Aspen.

“There was a terrific response to our initial season last summer and we hope to grow this program to be an ongoing cultural destination point for Old Town Basalt,” company founder Kent Reed said in an announcement.

“This play is packed with all sorts of dramatic events and actions. It has witches, murder, betrayals and battles,” Reed said. “The most intriguing conflict occurs within the dark bowels of Macbeth’s mind. It is a fascinating study of his descent into madness.”