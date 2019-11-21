‘Greener Grass,’ ‘The Lighthouse’ to play Library Cinema Series

The Pitkin County Library Cinema Series will begin its winter run with the bizarre suburban comedy “Greener Grass on Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1.

It will continue through December with Andrei Tarkovsky’s classic “Solaris” on Dec. 7 and 8, followed by the acclaimed new Robert Pattinson-Willem Dafoe indie film “The Lighthouse,” directed by Robert Eggers, on Dec. 14 and 15.

The annual “Animation Show of Shows” returns Dec. 21 and 22, showcasing the year’s best in animated short films. And “Storm Boy,” a new adaptation of the beloved children’s book, will play Dec. 28 and 29.

Admission is $10 and includes popcorn. Films begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, while Sundays also include a Sunday matinee at 4 p.m.