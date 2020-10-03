Free Aspen Ideas ‘Show Up’ events focus on young leaders and changemakers
The Aspen Ideas Festival is producing a free two-night digital event to showcase young leaders and activists. Titled “Aspen Ideas: Show Up,” the event runs live at 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 21.
“We’ll share insights to the power of protest — and how demonstrating can lead to policy change,” reads the announcement, made Wednesday evening.
Announced speakers include NFL wide receiver Christian Conley, WNBA star Candace Parker, Parkland student and gun control activist Aalayah Eastmond, Millennial Action Project founder Steven Oilkara, ACLU legal director David Cole and Time’s Up founder Tina Tchen.
The event was curated and produced by the Aspen Ideas Festival programming team, which also brought the annual late June in-person event online due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Registration is open at aspen ideasshowup.splashthat.com.
