Film about 1974 Aspen-bound plane crash wins Documentary Feature Award at Denver Film Festival

The documentary “3 Days 2 Nights” won the Denver Film Festival’s Documentary Feature prize, Denver Film announced Monday.

Directed by John Breen and Jojo Pennebaker, “3 Days 2 Nights” tells the story of brothers Mark and Andy Godfrey surviving a 1974 plane crash while bound for an Aspen ski vacation. Following the crash, which killed their parents and two siblings, the boys survived three days on a mountainside outside Glenwood Springs before a miraculous rescue. After a long recovery at Aspen Valley Hospital, the boys stayed in Aspen and lived with an aunt and uncle.

The film recounts both the tragedy itself and portrays the brothers’ reconciliation as they confront their trauma after decades of silence.

The award was decided by audience votes through the festival’s run from Oct. 31 through Nov. 10.

“3 Days 2 Nights” was among 250 titles to screen at the 42nd annual Denver Film Festival. It had its first screening — of an unfinished version — at Aspen Filmfest in September 2018. That screening drew a capacity crowd to the Wheeler Opera House and included a panel discussion and earned the film runner-up honors for Best Film. It has been on the national film festival circuit since then.