FallFest 2020 gains a new event Friday

The Aspen Fringe Festival has added a Friday night show to its FallFest 2020 lineup.

The dance and theater festival announced the new performance over the weekend, after its Saturday, Sept. 26, event at the Aspen District Theatre sold out.

Featuring commissioned works from SOULSKIN Dance, guest choreographers and multimedia screenings of new theatrical works from our award-winning playwrights, the festival “will celebrate the importance of human connection through the arts during unprecedented times of isolation,” said founding director David Ledingham.

The Fringe team on Saturday, in an outdoor performance at Snowmass Base Village, presented a short preview of “Closer,” one of the dance works in the presentation.

A total of 50 seats are on sale for Friday night’s event, where seating will be socially distant and audience members will be required to wear face masks. Tickets are $20, available at aspenfringefestival.org and AspenShowTix.com.