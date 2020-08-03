‘Essential Images’ of coronavirus pandemic on display at Anderson Ranch Arts Center
The Anderson Ranch Arts Center’s Paton-Malott Gallery is opening a new exhibition of work made during the COVID-19 pandemic. The show, “Essential Images,” includes work from selected photographers enrolled at The Center at Anderson Ranch, its three-year intensive mentored study program.
Under Anderson Ranch visiting curator Sam Hopple, the exhibition is on view from Aug. 3 through Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It includes photos by Amber Bracken, Maria Contreras Coll, Rory Doyle, Nancy Farese, Salwan Georges, Rebecca Kiger and Sarah Stacke. Their work from the show also is online at andersonranch.org.
The show aims to highlight the perspective of seven documentary photographers who have been making work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In a moment where our worlds have been turned upside down by this pandemic, photographic art and self expression is a vital form of storytelling that connects our intimate experiences in a more universal way,” said Ed Kashi, a mentor and faculty member at The Center. “The photographic artists in this exhibition reflect the various ways image makers are creating new works while often sequestered to their homes, while also cementing the common themes of humanity we all must remember at this time.”
