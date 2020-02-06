Doo Wop Project back at the Wheeler

Doo Wop Project

Chad Kamenshine

Featuring stars of the hit Broadway musicals “Jersey Boys,” “Motown: The Musical,” and Chazz Palminteri’s “A Bronx Tale,” the Doo Wop Project uses its authentic sound to recreate — and in some cases entirely reimagine — some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history.

The group and its show will headline the Wheeler Opera House on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

The Doo Wop Project begins at the beginning, tracing the evolution of doo wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. In their epic shows, Doo Wop Project takes audiences on a journey from foundational tunes of groups like the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to doo wop-ified versions of modern musicians like Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz and Maroon 5.

Tickets start at $45 (Wheeler Wins pricing is available) and are on sale at the Wheeler box office and aspenshowtix.com.