Denver comics ShaNae Ross and Mo Vida headline Aspen Comedy Show

IF YOU GO ... What: Aspen Comedy Show When: Friday, Feb. 7, 5:30 p.m. Where: Silver City Saloon How much: Free, tips for performers welcome More information: www.markmasters.co/aspencomedyshow

The Aspen Comedy Show returns to Silver City Saloon this weekend.

The free monthly comedy show has been drawing crowds of more than 50 people since starting late last year. Emceed by comedian and Aspen Comedy Show producer Mark Masters, the February edition runs Friday at 5:30 p.m.

ShaNae Ross will headline the show. Originally from Oklahoma, she is now based in Denver, where she was a finalist in the Comedy Works New Faces contest last year.

“I have never performed in Aspen,” she said in a news release, “but I am excited about it. Comedy will take you anywhere and everywhere, you have to be open to all experiences.”

Mo Vida started her comedy career in New York City and now tours the country. She can be heard on comedy radio in Denver and can be seen in “Comics Watching Comics” on Amazon.

“I have toured all over the country with my brand of cougar comedy and I look forward to bringing it to Aspen,” Vida said.

A 6’8” high school teacher, Jake Hovis, and a former local, Brian Payne, will round out the show.

“Our Feburary lineup is terrific,” Masters said. “The top of the lineup are two women with almost 25 years of comedy experience between them, and it is funny all the way down,”

Masters also will bring the show to Vail Brewing Co. in EagleVail on Saturday.