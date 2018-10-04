Denver comedian Andrew Overdahil headlines The Temporary

How much: $19/advance; $24/day-of; $99/VIP seating for four and bottle of wine

The Temporary at Willits continues to solidify its status as a requisite stop for prominent Denver comedians, as Andrew Overdahl headlines the midvalley nightclub on Saturday.

Overdahl's stand-up set follows recent appearances by Adam Cayton-Holland and Ben Roy, his co-founders of the Denver comedy troupe The Grawlix with whom he also co-stars and writes the TruTV sitcom "Those Who Can't."

After a few years living in Los Angeles, Overdahl returned home to Colorado and bought a house in Denver this summer.

"I haven't performed in the mountains for a while," he said in a phone interview this week. "But I always love to get up there."

Overdahl mines his life for material in a storytelling style. His latest jokes, he said, hit on moving back home and adopting two troublesome Huskies.

"It's a lot of material about having two dogs who've come straight from hell into my life," he said. "Jokes, for me, have to be an experience. Where, in reflection, I'm like, 'Oh, that was ridiculous,' or something comes up organically in telling somebody a story, like 'Oh, that was funny, I can fine-tune that into a bit.'"

Recommended Stories For You

Overdahl is bringing the dogs up for the weekend of hiking. Moving back to Colorado, he said, he's made it his mission to get to know the state's trails better.

"I was born and raised in Colorado and I'm embarrassed to say I know like one hike," he said. "There's thousands of trails and I know one hike. So I've made it around exploring and hopefully I'll get a lot more mountain time now."

"Those Who Can't," about a dysfunctional group of Denver high school teachers, finished taping its third season in the summer of 2017. But it hasn't yet aired, as TruTV has been caught up in the merger between Time Warner and AT&T. Overdahl said he expects an announcement about the air-date soon. The delay has allowed him to spend more time doing stand-up and, unintentionally, gotten him more excited to see the new season.

"They've pushed it so long that I've forgotten most of the stuff in season three," he said. "So it'll be new for me to watch, too, like an audience member."

After some time away from the Front Range comedy scene, he's excited by the new crop of comedic talent coming out of Denver and ComedyWorks with comics like Christie Buchele, Janae Burris and Rachel Weeks.

"It's like a forest fire with new trees coming in," he said with a laugh. "That's a metaphor that'll work in the mountains."

atravers@aspentimes.com