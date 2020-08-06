Denver artist Strange Dirt opens show at Skye Gallery Aspen

Skye Gallery Aspen will host the Denver-based artist Strange Dirt’s first solo exhibition, “Sanctuary,” opening Friday.

It will remain on view through Sept. 30. The self-taught artist first exhibited with Skye Gallery in June 2019 with a group exhibition called “Metamorphosis,” drawing attention to drawings of bugs, flora and fauna. “Sanctuary” is an entirely brand-new body of work.

“I want to imagine a world where there is an abundance of sanctuaries encapsulated in flora and natural life in which each element is oriented with the greatest intention,” reads the artist’s statement. “A refuge that cultivates healing and is a safe space to mend emotional wounds and deeply rooted trauma. A heart-opening oasis that offers beauty and wonder. I envision botanical havens where time is insignificant and the practice of meditation is encouraged. With this body of work, I hope to draw the viewers to the present moment. Direct the focus to the visual landscape and botanical temples that lay before them. I want this living world that I’ve created through imagery to inspire a sense of awe. Those who are walking into this exhibit are walking into my sanctuary.”

A socially distanced opening reception is scheduled to run from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. More info at skyegalleryaspen.com.