Demitri Martin cancels Thurs. Wheeler show
Staff report
Comedian Demitri Martin has canceled his performance scheduled for Thursday night at the Wheeler Opera House, citing illness.
The theater has booked Aspen Laugh Fest regular Alex Edelman and Denver-based comic Rebecca Robinson to replace Martin. Both comics played the Laugh Fest in February.
The Wheeler box office is processing refunds for all Demitri Martin ticket-buyers, according to a statement on the cancellation.
Tickets for Edelman and Robinson are $18, available at the Wheeler and aspenshowtix.com.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Entertainment