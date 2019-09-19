Collective Creativity: Artists take over Base Village for Sun Sets in September

Local artist Matty Davis, who organized the Sun Sets in Snowmass exhibition.

Courtesy photo

If you go... The Sun Sets in September Art Show is Saturday outside of The Collective Building from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be live music and local vendors, including Venga Venga, Woody Creek Distillers, Village Tavern and New Belgium Brewing. Murals and artwork for purchase from 17 artists will be on display and proceeds will benefit Challenge Aspen.

Seventeen artists will start a takeover of The Rink area outside of The Collective in Snowmass Base Village on Friday, painting murals on large, pop-up walls for the inaugural Sun Sets in September Art Show. The community art exhibition, featuring Roaring Fork Valley artists, is set to kick off Saturday evening.

“We have so many young artists but a lot of them don’t have the opportunity to show,” said Matty Davis, curator of the Sun Sets in September show. “So I want to give them that opportunity. I hope people catch on and start doing the same thing to build this art community stronger for the young artists.”

Davis, a local artist who works in Snowmass, said he curated art shows in San Diego for 12 years before moving to Aspen about five years ago.

Soon after he moved here, Davis said he realized a need to create more out-of-gallery art experiences and opportunities like in his former home, leading him to bring some of those southern California art vibes to Aspen and Snowmass, namely in the form of the Sub Terranean Art Show held at The Collective in March.

The spring show had such a great turnout that Davis said The Collective asked him to organize another one, this time outside. He hopes the Sun Sets in September art celebration has similar success, and sees the show as an avenue for young, up-and-coming artists to share their work.

Davis said he did a lot of research and handpicked artists from both from the Roaring Fork Valley and out of state. The artists will showcase ceramics, jewelry, sculptures, paintings, photography and more, including Teal Roberts Wilson of Snowmass, Heather Quinn of Carbondale, Glenn Smith of Basalt and Kelly Peters of Aspen.

Peters was a part of the art show in March and has been painting inside of The Collective building over the past week for its game lounge and experiential art center, on top of painting a mural on The Rink for the Saturday show.

Like Davis, Peters said she thinks art shows like the Sun Sets in September are a way for artists to interact with each other and with the community, and feels Snowmass is opening doors for local artists.

“Shows like this are a step for the future,” Peters said.

But the Saturday art show doesn’t just aim to support local artists. Part of the proceeds from purchases made at the Sun Sets in September Art Show will go to Challenge Aspen, a local nonprofit that provides year-round adaptive experiences for people facing cognitive and physical disabilities.

Overall, Davis said he hopes the show will be a “cool party” the entire Aspen-Snowmass community can take part in.

“I think it gets people excited and brings all of the us together,” Davis said. “That’s what community is all about, just helping each other. If you’re not helping each other you’re not going anywhere.”

