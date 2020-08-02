CORE, ACES, Lead with Love to host storytelling master class

The Aspen Times

A trio of Aspen area nonprofits will host a four-week storytelling master class in August.

Under the theme of “Climate of Love,” the workshop — running Aug. 6 to 27 — challenges participants to tell the story of falling in love with a place and seeing it evolve. It is hosted on Zoom by the Community Office of Resource Efficiency, Aspen Center for Environmental Studies and Lead With Love.

“Have you ever fallen in love with a place — the same way you can fall in love with a person — and seen it change before your eyes?” reads the series description. “Maybe because of climate change? What happened next? We invite you to bring stories of your love affair with the planet: journeys through environmental romance, connection, learning, loss, intimacy, regeneration, activism.”

The Zoom workshop will be taught by Alya Howe, with a live performance opportunity at the third annual Roaring Stories event on Sept. 16 at Rock Bottom Ranch.

Tuition is $120. Scholarships are available. More info at roaringstories.eventbrite.com.