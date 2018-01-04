Comedian Marz Timms to play Grey Lady in Aspen

Marz Timms is just as bummed about the scant snow in Colorado's ski country as you are.

The Chicago-based stand-up comedian is on a ski town tour that comes to Aspen's Grey Lady for a free show tonight. The tour was built around the comic's love of snowboarding and on a new video project where Timms tosses himself into unfamiliar situations across small-town America.

"It's about things a black guy from the city of Chicago wouldn't normally learn about," Timms explained this week from a tour stop in Telluride. "I learn about the small towns I go to when I'm on the road."

So he's milked a cow and gone curling and such. The Colorado tour was supposed to include various snowbound activities like dog-sledding that, so far, with the dearth of snow, he hasn't been able to tackle.

"Your lack of snow out here has taken away from the things I wanted to do," he said.

Nonetheless, Timms is excited to be back in Aspen, where he xmade his debut two winters ago with a stand-up show and as emcee of Wintersköl's annual Canine Fashion Show.

"I like being in the mountains," he said. "Hiking and snowboarding, enjoying the snow and the altitude — and the people are really cool. And you guys have tons of dispensaries."

The upbeat comic's smart, off-the-wall style has made him one of Chicago's most respected stand-ups. He blends his background in improv — he founded a troupe called Pimprov — with incisive observational bits. These days he's talking about travel extensively in his act — both about his adventures in small-town America and about recent trips overseas. Unlike many comics, he avoids talking about President Donald Trump, other than sharing some stories of confrontations between audiences and comedians who do talk about politics.

Along with stand-up, Timms — whose resume includes voicing Jax Briggs in the video game "Mortal Kombat" and recent Lowe's commercials — has been on the first two seasons of Joe Swanberg's Netflix comedy series "Easy." He's fit in well with Swanberg's signature improvisational mumblecore approach to filmmaking. Timms recalled that he won the part of Van Howard in an audition by telling a story about his aversion to eating chicken on the bone. He's avoided it since a semi-traumatic experience watching a horror movie with some chicken-related gore as a child.

"That's what got me the part," he said.

