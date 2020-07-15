Chapel exhibit ‘Water’ to help conservancy

Aspen Chapel on a fall afternoon.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times

“Water,” a new exhibition featuring work by 10 locally based painters, will open Wednesday at the Aspen Chapel Gallery.

The gallery will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, for a reception that will follow COVID-19 protocols. The artists will be in attendance. Everyone must wear masks, practice social distancing and hand hygiene. The number of people in the gallery at any one time will be limited.

Participating artists are Jocelyn Audette, who also curated the show, Lisa Caplan, Staci Dickerson, Marcia Fusaro, Doug Graybeal, Mary Noone, David Notor, Erin Rigsby, Stephanie Parmelee and Michael Raaum.

The gallery is partnering with Roaring Fork Conservancy and 10% of sales benefit the organization. It will run through Aug 23.

“This is a beautiful show of paintings with water as the theme,” said gallery co-director Tom Ward. “Please stop by and see the show, congratulate the artists, and learn more about Roaring Fork Conservancy.”

More info at aspenchapelgallery.org