‘Call Me By Your Name’ to play Library Cinema Series

"Call Me By Your Name" was a near-unanimous presence on "Top 10 Best Films" lists last year. It won Hollywood legend James Ivory a long-overdue Oscar. It made Timothee Chalamet into a sex symbol and minted him as a generational acting talent in Hollywood (and, at age 22, made him one of the youngest Academy Award nominees in history). It gave us one of the great cinematic dad moments in recent memory, with Michael Stuhlbarg's stirring speech about love and acceptance.

And yet, other than playing as the surprise movie at Aspen Filmfest in October, it hasn't been screened in Aspen.

The Library Cinema Series is changing that this weekend. The library will host screenings today through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Set in the summer of 1983 in the north of Italy, "Call Me By Your Name" follows Elio, (Chalamet) a precocious 17-year-old American who spends his days in his family's 17th-century villa lazily transcribing music and flirting with his friend Marzia (Esther Garrel). One day, Oliver (Armie Hammer), a 24-year-old graduate student working on his doctorate, arrives as the annual summer intern tasked with helping Elio's father (Stuhlbarg), an eminent professor specializing in Greco-Roman culture. Soon, Elio and Oliver discover a love that will alter their lives forever.

Admission is $10 and includes popcorn.