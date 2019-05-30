Broadway actors to lead ‘South Pacific: In Concert’ at Benedict Music Tent

Broadway’s brightest will lead the company of “South Pacific: In Concert” at the Benedict Music Tent on July 22.

The cast will include Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Christy Altomare as Nellie Forbush; Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and Drama League Award nominee and Obie Award winner Will Swenson (Emile de Becque); New York actress and singer Leanne Cabrera (Liat); Outer Critics Circle Award winner Ann Harada (Bloody Mary); from Broadway’s “Wicked” and most recently seen on FOX’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Ryan McCartan (Joseph Cable); and fresh from “Spongebob Squarepants” Brian Ray Norris (Luther Billis).

The cast will perform the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic in a one-night concert production, marking the first collaboration between Theatre Aspen and the Aspen Music Festival and School.

As previously announced, this special concert production will be helmed by Tony Award nominee Lonny Price along with conductor and Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell. She will lead a 55-piece orchestra, a chorus of Aspen Opera Center singers and principal cast members.

Tickets are priced at $50 and $95. A limited number of $500 tickets include premier seating and a post-event cast party are also available. Tickets can be purchased at the AMFS Box Office, now open at Harris Concert Hall, by calling 970-925-9042, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or online at aspenmusicfestival.com.