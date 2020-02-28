Big Boi, Houndmouth, Wolfmother to play free Aspen Skiing Co. concerts

Big Boi will play a free concert on gondola plaza on Saturday, March 21 followed by a ticketed show at Belly Up Aspen on March 22.

Courtesy photo

Hip-hop artist and Outkast member Big Boi will headline a free concert on Gondola Plaza on Saturday, March 21, Aspen Skiing Co. announced this week as it named the artists for its springtime Hi-Fi Concert Series dates and added a new one.

Big Boi also will play a newly announced ticketed show at Belly Up Aspen on March 22.

The indie-folk band Houndmouth will play a free Hi-Fi show at Snowmass Base Village the following Saturday, March 28.

Skico also announced that Wolfmother, an Australian rock band, will play a free concert in downtown Aspen on April 11. The show, falling on the Saturday of Aspen Highlands closing weekend, is billed as both part of the Bud Light-sponsored Hi-Fi series and as “The Après,” which in 2019 was the name of a three-day outdoor music festival at Buttermilk Ski Area.

The downtown Aspen “Après” show headlined by Wolfmother appears to replace Skico’s long-running Core Party spring break event, which hosted bands like Chromeo, Spoon and Vampire Weekend in free outdoor downtown concerts. The Core Party has not appeared on Skico event schedules for this winter.

Wolfmother also will play a ticketed show at Belly Up on April 12.