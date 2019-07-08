Beau Bridges to star in one-man show ‘Coach’ at Theatre Aspen

Beau Bridges

Courtesy photo

Actor Beau Bridges — a three-time Emmy, two-time Golden Globe and Grammy Award winner — has been cast in Theatre Aspen’s inaugural one-person show festival, Solo Flights.

Bridges will star in “Coach: An Evening with John Wooden,” a new one-character play about legendary basketball coach John Wooden, written by John Wilder. It will open the festival at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 and play an encore performance at 4 p.m. Sept. 21.

“We are delighted to have Beau and John join us this September,” Theatre Aspen producing director Jed Bernstein said in an announcement. “The addition of these great artists to our inaugural festival is yet another example of how Solo Flights can bring top-notch talent to Aspen.”

The show joins the previously announced Solo Flights lineup, which includes “Dr. Glas” by Edgar Award-nominated playwright Jeffrey Hatcher starring Obie Award and Drama Desk Award winner Daniel Gerroll and directed by two-time Obie winner Lisa Peterson; “What We Leave Behind,” a new one-woman musical by Frederick Loewe Award winner Jenny Giering and Sean Barry and directed by Connecticut Critics Circle Award winner Tracy Brigden; and “When It’s You” by Courtney Baron, directed by Kent Nicholson, associate producer of Musical Theater at Playwrights Horizons in New York.

Solo Flights also will feature talk-backs, creative discussions, and receptions. The festival will be held Sept. 18 to 21 at Theatre Aspen’s Hurst Theatre.

Ticket packages are now on sale. Packages that include one ticket to each show are priced at $120 and packages including fours tickets to any combination of shows are $200. A limited number of $350 premiere packages also are available. Single tickets go on sale July 22.

Tickets can be purchased at the Theatre Aspen box office, 970-300-4474, and TheatreAspen.org.