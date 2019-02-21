Basalt’s ‘High School Musical’ runs this weekend
February 21, 2019
Basalt High School's production of "High School Musical," featuring a cast of 40 student performers, will run through Feb. 24 in the Basalt Middle School auditorium. Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors; available at the door.
