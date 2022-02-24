ATW Agenda: Ullr Nights, EDM, Mardi Gras & more

POP MUSIC

A trio of Brazilian musicians are bringing the sounds of Carnival to the JAS Cafe for two nights of shows Feb. 25 and 26. New York-based guitarist Vinicius Gomes leads the group, joined by drummer Valtinho and drummer Jamile. Soldout, the shows will be hosted at Here House. jazzaspensnowmass.org

SKIIING

The family-friendly snowbound fun of Ullr nights is back at Elk Camp Restaurant and Elk Camp Meadows on Friday, Feb. 25, with dinner, tubing, alpine coaster rides, s’mores, hot chocolate and a bonfire all a gondola ride away in Snowmass. Events are scheduled to run 5-7:30 p.m. aspensnowmass.com

ART

The pandemic’s winter surge scuttled many public events and gatherings surround the Aspen Art Museum’s monumental “Andy Warhol: Lifetimes” exhibition, but programming is steadily coming back. This weekend the museum hosts a free Soup Can Saturdays art workshop (2 p.m.) focused on repetition and the mechanical processes Warhol perfected. That’s followed by an AAM Apres Saturday on the rooftop (4-8 p.m.) with DJ Golden, cocktails and snacks. aspenartmuseum.org

POP MUSIC

The best of old and new in EDM is on stage at Belly Up this week, with a hotly anticipated sold-out set by Sofi Tukker on Saturday, Feb. 26, and the return of the legendary Paul Oakenfold to the club on Tuesday, March 1 ($25). bellyupaspen.com

PARTY

The annual Snowmass Mardi Gras celebration is back in full swing for 2022 with events kicking off with the Mother of All Ascensions uphill race at dawn, Cajun food and drink in Base Village all day, a concert by The Dip at 3 p.m. coinciding with a bead toss and fireworks over Fanny Hill capping the evening at 9 p.m. gosnowmass.com