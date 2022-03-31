ATW Agenda: Shortsfest, NEPSA, Nathaniel Rateliff & more

FILM

3.31





A beloved local tradition celebrating skiing – from the silly to the siiick – on the silver screen at the Wheeler Opera House is back on Thursday, March 31. The NEPSA Awards, delayed from their usual fall slot, showcase locally made ski movies for a packed house. If the pandemic has you missing feel-good ski-town shenanigans and community, this event will cure what ails you. aspensnowmass.com

POP MUSIC

4.2









in the music event of the winter season, the annual Core Party returns on Paradise Corner on Saturday, April 2 with Denver-based rock star Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats headlining. With the streets shut down and spring breakers celebrating, the free event includes a beer garden and will run from late afternoon on, with Rateliff hitting the stage after dark. aspensnowmass.com

POP MUSIC

4.1 & 4.2

Allan Harris.



One of the great storytellers and folk musicians of our time, Allan Harris headlines the Arts Campus at Willits on April 1 and 2 with his show, “Cross That River,” a tale of a runaway slave who becomes a Black cowboy. tacaw.org

SKIING

4.3

Idaho teammates Tom and Alex Steidler celebrate after crossing the finish line at the base Shadow Mountain on Sunday, March 28, 2021, after finishing the Grand Traverse ski mountaineering race that goes from Crested Butte to Aspen. Crested Butte's Cam Smith and Utah's Tom Goth paired up to win the race. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)



Race fans have an exciting stretch ahead as the annual Grand Traverse ski mountaineering race runs overnight on April 3 ending in its always-dramatic fashion at the base of Aspen Mountain that morning. The next day at Snowmass, the NASTAR National Championships begin, running April 4-9. Get out your cowbells. nastar.com

FILM

4.5 & 4.6





After two virtual years, the prestigious Oscar-qualifying Aspen Shortsfest is back in-person at the Wheeler Opera House and other downtown venues from April 4-9 showcasing 70-plus movies representing 28 counties (and some Hollywood stars). The first two days include three programs at the Wheeler including Q-and-A sessions with filmmakers. aspenfilm.org